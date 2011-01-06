How to Clean the Places You Don't Want to Touch

Well, she has the right idea with the gloves on. iStockphoto.com /ideabug

No matter how tidy you think you are, there are always a few places around the house that are so gross and disgusting that you don't want to deal with them. How do you muck out your roof gutters, clean and unclog your toilet, deal with the baked on mess in your oven (and those greasy dust bunnies under it) without gagging? We hate grease, germs and mystery goo as much as anyone -- hey, maybe more. When it comes to beating sticky, stinky gunk, we advocate a no tolerance policy coupled with a few reassuring layers of hazmat gear and some super grime busters.

Dirt and germs are no laughing matter. Statistics compiled by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) indicate that one in six people in the U.S. suffers through a bout of food poisoning every year. That includes exposure from all sources, but an alarming number of cases occur in that cozy nook you're always wiping down with a sponge or paper towel -- your kitchen.

The take away is that cleaning is important, even those jobs you hate, like scrubbing the blade on the can opener or cleaning the ashes out of your fireplace grate, that you may be saving for a visit from the cleaning fairy.