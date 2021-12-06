9 Ways to Use That 'Pink Stuff' You've Seen on TikTok

" " The Pink Stuff paste is the viral workhorse of cleaning products. Star Brands

When TikTok first launched in 2016, many pondered if the ​​video-focused social networking service would follow in the path of its predecessor Vine. Now with 1 billion monthly users across the globe and a valuation of more than $280 billion, it's safe to say TikTok's blossomed into everything Vine never got the chance to become.

From wildly popular food prep videos to an entire hashtag dedicated to the art of cleanliness (#CleanTok) if you put it on TikTok, people will watch.

That's how we found out about The Pink Stuff, a bubblegum-pink, all-purpose cleaner that's exploded in popularity despite the fact it's been around since 1938. It's made by U.K.-based Star Brands and is 99 percent natural and vegan. It comes in paste, cream, foam, gel and even a laundry additive. They all have only a few ingredients, including quartz, sodium carbonate, sodium silicate and sodium bicarbonate, among others.

For the sake of this article, we're focusing on the paste; it's pretty simple to use, too. For the most part, all you do is add a scoop of it to the surface of whatever you're cleaning, rub it in gently with a cloth or sponge, and let it sit for a few minutes. Then rinse thoroughly. That's it.

So now that you know the story behind this "miracle" pink paste, how can you put it to work at home? Here are nine ways you can use The Pink Stuff that everyone swears by.

1. Renew Tile and Grout

You don't have to be a homeowner to understand the joy of a shiny, sparkly clean bathroom. It's actually keeping the place clean that can become a point of contention. The Pink Stuff is a savior in the bathroom — specifically tile and grout — and it annihilates dirt, stains and mold with ease.

2. Dissolve Grease

Made up of ingredients like baking soda, quartz, sodium silicate and soap, The Pink Stuff can dissolve grease, which comes in handy in the kitchen — or anywhere stubborn grease is a problem (like in that turkey fryer you still haven't cleaned!).

3. Kill Oven Grime

Because there are no harmful or toxic ingredients in The Pink Stuff, you can feel safe using it to clean in the kitchen. (We really meant it when we said everything including the kitchen sink.) Unlike some other kitchen cleaners, you can use The Pink Stuff to clean the inside your oven. Just rub some of the paste on the inside of your oven and on the racks and let it sit for about 10 minutes. And don't forget the glass on the door. Then rinse until clean.

4. Clean Your Car

Not every household cleaner can handle the type of grime your car can pick up on the road. The Pink Stuff works overtime on rusty metal wheels, tires and other areas that need some TLC. Just test on a small patch first. Supposedly it buffs out scratches too, though a Magic Eraser might be a better bet.

5. Make Old Sneakers Shine

Perhaps the most enticing aspect of this mysterious cleaner is its effect on shoes. A little rubdown can restore grubby, discolored sneaker soles in a few minutes. Those dingy sneakers will look as good as the day you bought them.

6. Scrub Your Outdoor Stuff

There's the expectation that household cleaners need to have "heavy duty" somewhere on the label to handle the inherent difficulties of outside cleanup jobs. The Pink Stuff didn't get the memo. This stuff can clean mold from outdoor furniture; scrub soot off your barbecue grill; remove discolorations on the exterior of your house; and even get rid of rust from garden tools, outdoor water spigots or pretty much anything else.

7. Revive Discolored Pots and Pans

You don't have to be a culinary genius to see just how dirty pots and pans get after just a couple of uses — especially the bottoms. Well, here's a pro tip for you: Keep a tub of The Pink Stuff nearby so you can quickly spread a dollop of the mixture on those pots and pans every time you clean them. Let it sit for a few minutes and wipe away. Your pans will be so sparkly clean afterward, you might even be able to see your reflection.

8. Shine That Sink

Your kitchen sink is one of the dirtiest places in the house, a fact made even more disturbing considering how few people clean their sinks in general. Because The Pink Stuff is nontoxic, you can use it to shine your sink without any worries. It also can remove rust and watermarks set in on stainless steel. Just make sure you do it after you wash your dishes.

9. Touch-up Anywhere Around the House

If you obsessively clean your house as you go about your day, you'll be happy to know that The Pink Stuff is a touch-up master. It can remove limescale and soap scum from the bathrooms, dried-on paint from ceramic or metal, rings around the toilet bowls, and marks on walls and glass. It's a go-to cleaner for just about everything.

