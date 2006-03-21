Uses for Baking Soda: Cleaning Your Kitchen

A baking-soda paste removes stains from plastic and rubber utensils. Apply the paste with­ a scouring pad or sponge.

You can scrub stained plastic storage containers with a paste of lemon juice and baking soda.

Renew old sponges, nylon scrubbers, and scrub brushes by soaking them overnight in a solution of 4 tablespoons baking soda to 1 quart water.