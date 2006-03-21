Uses for Baking Soda: Cleaning Your Kitchen

Rubber, Plastic and Wood
Follow these tips for using baking soda to clean rubber, plastic and wood:
- A baking-soda paste removes stains from plastic and rubber utensils. Apply the paste with a scouring pad or sponge.
- You can scrub stained plastic storage containers with a paste of lemon juice and baking soda.
- Renew old sponges, nylon scrubbers, and scrub brushes by soaking them overnight in a solution of 4 tablespoons baking soda to 1 quart water.
- Deodorize and remove stains from wooden bowls or utensils with a baking-soda solution.