Uses for Baking Soda: Cleaning Your Kitchen

by Christine Halvorson

Coffee and Tea Stains

To clean teapots and stovetop percolators:

  • Fill with water.
  • Add 2 or 3 tablespoons of baking soda.
  • Boil for 10 to 15 minutes.
  • After the pot is cool, scrub and rinse it thoroughly.

To clean coffee cup and teacup stains:

  • Dip a damp sponge in baking soda.
  • Rub coffee cup and teacup stains away.
  • Stubborn stains may also require a little salt.

To remove rust stains and mineral deposits from teapots:

  • Fill the pot with water.
  • Add 2 tablespoons baking soda and the juice of half a lemon.
  • Boil the solution gently for 15 minutes.
  • Rinse the pot.

