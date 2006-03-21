Uses for Baking Soda: Cleaning Your Kitchen

Coffee and Tea Stains
To clean teapots and stovetop percolators:
- Fill with water.
- Add 2 or 3 tablespoons of baking soda.
- Boil for 10 to 15 minutes.
- After the pot is cool, scrub and rinse it thoroughly.
To clean coffee cup and teacup stains:
- Dip a damp sponge in baking soda.
- Rub coffee cup and teacup stains away.
- Stubborn stains may also require a little salt.
To remove rust stains and mineral deposits from teapots:
- Fill the pot with water.
- Add 2 tablespoons baking soda and the juice of half a lemon.
- Boil the solution gently for 15 minutes.
- Rinse the pot.