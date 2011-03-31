How to Get Rid of Ladybugs In Your House

" " Ladybugs are great in the garden. Not so much when they come into your house. Jupiterimages/Getty Images

Don't let the cute name fool you. Ladybugs may be prettier than the average insect, but they can infest your home and may even bite you. Depending on the climate where you live, ladybugs can even be a year-round problem. So read the tips below and learn about how you can get rid of ladybugs in your home.

Soapy water : Spraying ladybugs with soapy water is an effective way to get them out of your home. Fill a spray bottle with water and several drops of liquid soap. When you find a ladybug in your home, spray the pest with the solution to prevent them from reproducing in your home..

Sweep or vacuum : Experts suggest physically removing the ladybugs with a broom or : Experts suggest physically removing the ladybugs with a broom or vacuum . Sweep them through the door or vacuum them up. Remember to change your vacuum bag so the ladybugs aren't crawling around inside the bag.

Duct tape : Because ladybugs bite when they're threatened, it's sometimes difficult to physically remove them from your house. Wrap a piece of duct tape around your finger with the sticky side out. Picking up ladybugs with the tape ensures that the ladybugs are evicted from your home without biting you.

Diatomaceous earth: Diatomaceous earth is an ecologically friendly way to kill insects, especially ladybugs. It also prevents ladybugs from entering your home. Visit your local hardware store or garden center to buy the white powder. Sprinkle the white powder around the windows and doors of your home to get rid of ladybugs and prevent them from entering your home in the future.

Remember, using indoor insecticides is not a very effective way to remove ladybugs from your home.