'Fireproof' House Upgrades for Peace of Mind

" " Should your home catch fire, fire-resistant landscaping can help prevent the spread to nearby structures. Simone Hogan / Shutterstock

Fire safety is a growing concern for homeowners, particularly in fire-prone areas where dry conditions, high winds and combustible materials can quickly lead to disaster. Taking proactive measures to improve your home's fire resistance can help reduce the fire risk, protecting your family and property from potential damage.

While it may be impossible to build a completely fireproof house, you can get very close!

While modern building codes require certain levels of fire resistant materials, many homes still have vulnerabilities that make them susceptible to wind blown embers and direct flames. By making strategic upgrades and using smarter building materials, you can improve your home's resilience against fire hazards.