How to Build Bar Stools

by Sarah Siddons

Bar Stool Building Supplies

The supplies needed to build your bar stool depends on what type you want to create. This page will explain how to build a simple wooden bar stool, and the tools and supplies required for that project. If you are planning to use metal or another material, the supplies -- and difficulty -- will vary.

To build a simple wooden bar stool without a back, you will probably need most, if not all, of the following supplies depending on your design:

  • Wood
  • Wood glue
  • Clamps
  • Screws
  • Sliding bevel
  • Protractor
  • Pencil
  • Saw
  • Tape measure
  • Plane
  • Dowelling
  • Sandpaper
  • Stain or clear finish
  • Safety glasses/goggles

[source: Phillips]

The amount of wood you'll need depends on the height of the bar stools, as well as how many stools you plan on making. In general, it is recommended that there be about a foot (30 cm) between the height of the seat and the height of the counter [source: Pankaj]. So, measure your bar, island or table height and subtract 9 to 13 inches (22 to 33 cm) to get the full height of your chair. Don't start cutting the legs yet, though -- there are more things to consider. Continue reading to learn how to build your bar stool.

Gentlemen, Start Your…Bar Stools?

If having a nice bar stool that perfectly complements your home décor isn't enough for you, maybe you should consider bar-stool racing. Generally looking like one of those handheld scooters with a much wider base and sturdy wheels, they have an engine underneath the bar stool, which the racer sits on during the event. With dedicated forums and kits for purchase, you might think it's silly, but it's a (somewhat) serious business for others. Aficionados discuss frame design, engines, brakes, and steering -- even special rims -- to make that perfect ride, er, bar stool [source: Bar Fly Racers]. ­

