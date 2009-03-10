How to Build Bar Stools

The supplies needed to build your bar stool depends on what type you want to create. This page will explain how to build a simple wooden bar stool, and the tools and supplies required for that project. If you are planning to use metal or another material, the supplies -- and difficulty -- will vary.

To build a simple wooden bar stool without a back, you will probably need most, if not all, of the following supplies depending on your design:

Wood

Wood glue

Clamps

Screws

Sliding bevel

Protractor

Pencil

Saw

Tape measure

Plane

Dowelling

Sandpaper

Stain or clear finish

Safety glasses/goggles

The amount of wood you'll need depends on the height of the bar stools, as well as how many stools you plan on making. In general, it is recommended that there be about a foot (30 cm) between the height of the seat and the height of the counter [source: Pankaj]. So, measure your bar, island or table height and subtract 9 to 13 inches (22 to 33 cm) to get the full height of your chair. Don't start cutting the legs yet, though -- there are more things to consider. Continue reading to learn how to build your bar stool.