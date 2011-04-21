How to Build a Raccoon Trap

Raccoons are cute, but they can be pretty annoying if they move in to your yard, chimney or attic. You can build an effective homemade raccoon trap at little or no cost [source: Trapping Raccoons]. We'll show yow how to build two kinds of raccoon traps.

Picnic table trap

You'll need the following items:

A tall, sturdy garbage can

A picnic table or other long object that is at least as tall as the garbage can.

A plank of wood

Bait (e.g. scraps of meat, fish or even marshmallows!)

Let's set up the trap:

Place the garbage can close to the end of the table and secure it with rocks or bricks, so it can't tip over. Fill the garbage can about one-fourth to one-third with water Place the plank on the table with one end hanging over part of the garbage can. The board should stay on the table, but be able to tilt and fall when the raccoon steps out onto the overhang. Put the bait on the overhang. Do this close to nightfall so birds or other animals won't take the bait [source: Picnic Table Raccoon Trap ]. Check the trap the next morning. If the raccoon is there, carefully take it to a distant location and release it. Remember, the raccoon may be vicious.

Cinder block trap

You'll need the following items:

A tall, sturdy garbage can

Two cinder blocks

Bait

Let's make the trap: