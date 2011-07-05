How to Build a Table Saw Stand

If you use your table saw often, you probably don't want it lying on the floor, because you don't want to bend down each time to pick it up. A home-made table saw stand is the best if you use your saw a lot. You'll actually build a flat surface for your table saw to sit on. You can even build drawers to put accessories in. Why spend money on a commercial table when it's quite easy to build one yourself [source: Online Tips]? Just follow these easy instructions and build your own table saw stand.

Materials needed:

  • ¾-inch plywood
  • Two 2-by-4-by-8-foot pieces of wood
  • Two 4-by-4-by-6-foot pieces of wood
  • li>Electric saw
  • Tape measure
  • 1½ inch screws
  • 2½ inch screws
  • Screwdriver

Here's what you do:

  1. Cut one 2-by-4 in half. You'll have two 4-foot (122-centimeter) pieces.
  2. Cut the other 2-by-4 into two 45-inch (114.3-centimeter) pieces
  3. Cut the two 4-by-4s in half. You'll have four 3-foot (91.4-centimeter) pieces
  4. Lay the two 4-foot (122-centimeter) pieces of wood opposite each other, four feet (122 centimeters) apart.
  5. Insert the two 45-inch (114.3-centimeter) pieces between them. You now have an approximately 4-foot (122-centimeter) square frame.
  6. Screw the pieces of the frame together with the 2½ -inch screws.
  7. Cut the plywood into a 4-foot (122-centimeter) square, and place it on top of the frame.
  8. Screw the 1½-inch screws through the plywood into the frame. Put a screw in every 6 inches (15.2 centimeters). You now have the table top.
  9. Turn the table top over and attach a 3-foot (91.4-centimeter) piece of 4-by-4 in each corner. These are the legs [source: Do It Yourself].

Your table saw stand is ready.

