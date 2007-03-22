How To Fix a Shower Head

Shower heads are subject to several problems. Leaks can occur where the head connects to the shower arm or between the shower head body and the swivel ball.

If the shower head arm connection leaks:

Advertisement

Step 1: Unscrew shower arm from pipe with strap wrenches. If you use different wrench, tape pipe to avoid scratching it.

Step 2: Clean arm threads and coat them with plumbers' joint compound or wrap plumbers' joint tape around them.

Step 3: Screw head back on and hand-tighten it. Remove any excess compound or tape.

If your issue lies with a leak at the swivel part of your shower head, check out the next section.

Not what you're looking for? Try these:

Plumbing : Tackling plumbing problems in the home can be quite daunting. Don't dismay -- the plumbing tips detailed in this article are sure to help, even if helping means advice on when to call a plumber.

How to Fix Sinks, Tubs, and Drains : Plumbing issues related to sinks, tubs, and drains, can be fixed by the average homeowner...if you have some tips under your belt to help you identify and fix the problem. Find such tips in this article.

Plumbing Troubleshooting : Sometimes figuring out what's wrong with your toilet, drain, or other plumbing-related area is half the battle. Find helpful troubleshooting tips here.

Plumbing Tools : You may already have many of the tools necessary for most plumbing jobs because they are the same tools used for other do-it-yourself projects. Find out about special plumbing tools, such as pipe wrenches, in this article.