How to Install Vinyl Siding Over Wood Siding

Measure the amount of vinyl siding that you'll need to order. There are online siding calculators that will help you take into account your house dimensions, windows and doors. Use a measuring tape to calculate the dimensions, always checking twice for accuracy.

Take your measurements to the hardware store and order your choice of vinyl siding.

Start with the side of your house with the least doors and windows. Using chalk, mark intervals around the house where you will install the vinyl panels. Remember that vinyl siding expands and contracts, so you can't nail it securely into place. The trims and all the siding have to hang somewhat loosely upon nails to enable the siding to grow and contract. Because of expansion, make sure to leave an extra ¼ of an inch (.6 centimeters) on each side of the panels.

Install the starter strip. This is the bottom strip that runs around the house. It's imperative that the starter strip is installed level or the rest of the siding won't be straight.

Trim the doors and windows with J-channel siding. This will ensure that your corners are sharp and even. Start with the bottom of the window, do the two sides and then the top. For doors, start with the sides and then do the top.