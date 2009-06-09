How to Replace a Wall Switch in 10 Steps

Sometimes a light fixture that's in perfect operating condition doesn't work because the wall switch to the receptacle is faulty. There are several primary symptoms of switch failure:

flipping the switch no longer turns the light on or off

flipping the switch makes the light flicker, but the light will not stay on or off

the switch may work occasionally, but you have to jiggle it back and forth several times to keep the light on

If you spot any of these symptoms of switch failure, install a replacement wall switch as soon as possible. Here's how: