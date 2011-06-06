How to Replace a Window Sill

Window sills experience the worst of all the seasons -- from the heat of the summer to the rain and snow of the winter -- so it's no wonder that they are frequently replaced. If your window sill is rotting or if you just want to give your window a fresh look, you can replace the window sill in an afternoon. Read the steps listed below and learn about how you can replace a window sill.
Materials:
Here's what to do:
- Remove the inner window from the window pane, from the inside of your home.
- Remove the window sill from the outside, using the pry bar. Be as gentle as possible to keep the sill intact, so you can measure it when cutting a replacement. You may want to take the piece of wood to the hardware store and discuss your wood options with a sales associate. Pretreated lumber will stand up to the elements longer than untreated wood.
- Trace the measurements of the rotting sill onto the fresh piece of 2-by-6. Ensure accuracy by making sure the measurements you take from the sill fit the window.
- Saw the fresh piece of 2-by-6 to fit the window sill, using the table saw.
- Slide the new window sill into place. Secure it by nailing galvanized nails through the outer edge of the sill and into the frame [source: Readers Digest].
- Fill in any gaps or leaks with caulking. It's important to do a thorough job of caulking. If water seeps into the wood, it will warp quickly and you will need to replace the sill frequently [source: Silva].
