Is it hard to install a manual garage door?

Installing a garage door isn't as simple as installing a regular door. Not only can it be difficult but it can also be dangerous. Installing a manual door is much easier than installing an automatic one because a manual one is so much lighter and doesn't require a motor or cables. But if you find a solid wood door, or another heavy one that you really love, it's going to have to be automatic.

Aside from being easier to install, manual garage doors are easier to fix (because they don't have many parts), and they're often more secure as well. Automatic garage doors have radio-operated motors, which can be hijacked by anyone with an inexpensive device that "sniffs" out the door motor's frequency [source: Doors 4 Garages]. While an automatic door will stop closing, and open instead if something is blocking its path, this means someone can put something in the path of the door and keep it from closing, which will make it easy for them to enter your home. Finally, manual garage doors require key entry, which makes them difficult to break into.

To install a manual garage door, you'll need to secure it with a torsion spring system. You'll need a drill, an open-end wrench and a hex wrench. This is more or less what you'll have to do, but follow the manufacturer's instructions on your new door carefully.

Attach flag bracket and horizontal angle. Connect them to the doorjamb.Connect torsion tubs and springs. Place them in brackets. Measure the length the spring's release. Tighten the screws to the torsion tube. Secure left side drum and right side drum (one at a time). Attach tube retainer. Wind the spring

If you're not experienced with do-it-yourself projects, the installation of a manual garage door is probably best left to a professional.