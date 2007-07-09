Home Office Decorating Ideas

Flexible furnishings like these have a number of advantages in a home office.

An office that will keep the tools of your trade, your pa­pers, or craft projects accessible and tidy takes planning.

Many different styles of desks, mod­­ulars, and office arm­oires are available. Browse design mag­azines and catalogs to find furnishings that will make the most of your space while also complementing your home.

" " Built-in storage and file drawers make a desk with hutch unit an office unto itself.

For a rustic European de­meanor, for example, consider a desk that includes a hutch. Finished in white, a piece like this would enhance a Swedish-inspired room. In natural pine, the hutch would bring additional charm to an English or French country decor.

Given center stage or snuggled into a corner, a hutch with a desk is sure to upgrade an everyday ho-hum space. For an eclectic look that doesn't scream "office," team the desk with a nontraditional office chair.

A sawhorse desk claims less space and provides storage. Move in some portable wall shelves, and fashion a configuration that's suitable for your room's design.

Tall open shelves make the most of wall space. Open shelves against the wall and on this desk can hold supplies. They also showcase pretty flowers and personal touches. To prevent your new shelves from appearing jumbled, gather baskets and stackable boxes to hide smaller items.

This article's decorating ideas can help you design your ultimate home office space, no matter what your personal style is. Just pick the ideas that appeal to you and that will best enhance your décor -- and your home business.

