Hosta fortunei is the name of a groups of hostas -- some have solid colored leaves, while others have variegated ones.

The name hosta fortunei covers a number of plants in the hosta species. Typical of all hostas, they are hardy perennials that thrive in shade.

Many of the hostas in this group have attractively variegated leaves; examples include 'Albopicta' and 'Aurea-Marginata.' Pale violet flowers add a nice touch to the picture, making these wonderful accents for shade.

Hosta Fortunei Quick Facts:

Scientific Name: Hosta fortunei

Common Name: Hosta

Type of Plant: Perennial

Growing Zones for Hosta Fortunei: Hardy to zone 3

Growing Conditions for Hosta Fortunei: Shade

