The name hosta fortunei covers a number of plants in the hosta species. Typical of all hostas, they are hardy perennials that thrive in shade.
Many of the hostas in this group have attractively variegated leaves; examples include 'Albopicta' and 'Aurea-Marginata.' Pale violet flowers add a nice touch to the picture, making these wonderful accents for shade.
Hosta Fortunei Quick Facts:
Scientific Name: Hosta fortunei
Common Name: Hosta
Type of Plant: Perennial
Growing Zones for Hosta Fortunei: Hardy to zone 3
Growing Conditions for Hosta Fortunei: Shade