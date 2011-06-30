How to Defrost a Freezer

Buying a freezer without an automatic defrost function saves electricity, but commits you to defrosting the freezer periodically. There are several reasons why ice builds up in a freezer, including the freezer having poor air circulation, being too full or being located in a humid place. Mostly, however, ice builds up when you repeatedly open and close the freezer door.

Follow these steps to defrost either an upright freezer or a chest freezer.

