How to Remove Blood Stains

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Carpet

Follow these steps to remove blood stains from Carpet/Synthetic, Carpet/Wool, or Foam Rubber:

  • Mix 1 teaspoon of a mild, non-alkali detergent with 1/2 pint lukewarm water.
  • Add a small amount to the stain and blot the liquid. Do not force the stain further into the fibers.
  • Continue blotting until no more stain is removed.
  • If stain remains, add 1 tablespoon ammonia to 1 cup water (do not use on wool), sponge stain, and blot liquid.
  • Continue until no more stain is removed.
  • Place an absorbent pad over the damp area and weight it down.
  • When no more liquid is drawn out, remove the pad and allow it to air dry thoroughly.

