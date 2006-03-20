How to Remove Blood Stains

Carpet
Follow these steps to remove blood stains from Carpet/Synthetic, Carpet/Wool, or Foam Rubber:
- Mix 1 teaspoon of a mild, non-alkali detergent with 1/2 pint lukewarm water.
- Add a small amount to the stain and blot the liquid. Do not force the stain further into the fibers.
- Continue blotting until no more stain is removed.
- If stain remains, add 1 tablespoon ammonia to 1 cup water (do not use on wool), sponge stain, and blot liquid.
- Continue until no more stain is removed.
- Place an absorbent pad over the damp area and weight it down.
- When no more liquid is drawn out, remove the pad and allow it to air dry thoroughly.