How to Remove Blood Stains

Mix 1 teaspoon of a mild, non-alkali detergent with 1/2 pint lukewarm water.

Add a small amount to the stain and blot the liquid. Do not force the stain further into the fibers.

Continue blotting until no more stain is removed.

If stain remains, add 1 tablespoon ammonia to 1 cup water (do not use on wool), sponge stain, and blot liquid.

Continue until no more stain is removed.

Place an absorbent pad over the damp area and weight it down.