How to Remove Blood Stains

Wallpaper
Blood can permanently stain wallpaper. To remove, try dipping a cloth in cool water, wringing until damp, and gently sponging the area, taking care not to spread the stain. Overlap the strokes slightly to prevent streaking. Gently pat dry.
