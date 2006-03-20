Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Stain Removal

How to Remove Blood Stains

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Wallpaper

Blood can permanently stain wallpaper. To remove, try dipping a cloth in cool water, wringing until damp, and gently sponging the area, taking care not to spread the stain. Overlap the strokes slightly to prevent streaking. Gently pat dry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

10 Most Infamous Stains in History

Is stainless steel really impossible to stain?

How to Remove Stains from White Clothing

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement