How to Remove Blood Stains

Stone Surfaces
Follow these steps to remove blood stains from Alabaster or Marble:
- Wipe stain with a sponge dipped in cold water.
- If stain remains, mix a poultice of water, powdered detergent, and chlorine bleach. Apply it thickly to the stain and cover with a damp cloth to retard drying.
- When the stain has been bleached out, rinse thoroughly and dry.
Follow these steps to remove blood stains from Bluestone, Brick, Concrete, Flagstone, Granite, Limestone, Masonry Tile, Sandstone, Slate or Terrazzo:
Advertisement
- Try wiping up the stain with a sponge dipped in cool water.
- If any stain remains, wash or brush (the method of using a stiff-bristled brush to gently remove dried stains and spots) stain with a solution of washing soda or detergent in warm water.
- Rinse well and allow to dry.