How to Remove Coffee Stains

Leather and Suede
Follow these steps to remove coffee stains from Leather and Suede:
- Carefully blot up excess liquid.
- Mix a solution of mild soap in lukewarm water.
- Swish to create a great volume of suds.
- Apply only the foam with a sponge.
- Wipe dry with a clean dry cloth.
If an oily stain remains:
- Powder the stain with an absorbent such as cornmeal.
- Give it plenty of time to work.
- Gently brush it off. Repeat if necessary.
- On leather only, follow with Tannery Vintage Leather Cleaner & Conditioner or Fiebings Saddle Soap to condition the leather. (If coffee contained cream and any greasy stain remains, follow procedures to Remove Milk and Cream.)