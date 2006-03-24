How to Remove Coffee Stains

Alabaster and Marble
Follow these steps to remove coffee stains from Alabaster and Marble:
- Blot up any excess.
- Wipe the surface with a cloth dipped in a solution of washing soda or detergent and water.
- Rinse well and wipe dry.
If a stain remains:
Advertisement
- Mix a few drops of ammonia with 1 cup 3% hydrogen peroxide.
- Soak a white blotter with the solution and place it over the stain.
- Cover it with a piece of glass or other heavy object.
- Continue applying the solution until the oil has been drawn out and any remaining stain is bleached out.