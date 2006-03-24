Home & Garden
How to Remove Coffee Stains

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Alabaster and Marble

Follow these steps to remove coffee stains from Alabaster and Marble:

  • Blot up any excess.
  • Wipe the surface with a cloth dipped in a solution of washing soda or detergent and water.
  • Rinse well and wipe dry.

If a stain remains:

  • Mix a few drops of ammonia with 1 cup 3% hydrogen peroxide.
  • Soak a white blotter with the solution and place it over the stain.
  • Cover it with a piece of glass or other heavy object.
  • Continue applying the solution until the oil has been drawn out and any remaining stain is bleached out.

