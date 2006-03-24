Home & Garden
How to Remove Coffee Stains

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Burlap, Silk and Wool

Follow these steps to remove coffee stains from Burlap, Silk and Wool:

  • Blot up excess.
  • Sponge the stain with water.
  • Apply a wet spotter and a few drops of white vinegar.
  • Cover with an absorbent pad dampened with the wet spotter. Let it stand as long as any stain is being lifted.
  • Change the pad as it picks up the stain.
  • Keep the stain and pad moist with the wet spotter and vinegar.
  • Flush with water.
  • Repeat until no more stain is being removed.

If any stain remains:

  • Apply rubbing alcohol to the stain and cover with an absorbent pad dampened with alcohol.
  • Let it stand as long as it is picking up stain, changing the pad as it does.
  • Keep the stain and pad moist with alcohol.
  • Flush with water.

For a stubborn or old stain:

  • Try using an enzyme presoak (follow directions on label).
  • Cover with a clean pad dipped in the solution and squeezed almost dry.
  • Let it stand for at least 30 minutes.
  • Add more solution as needed to keep the area warm and moist, but do not allow the wet area to spread.
  • When the stain is lifted, flush thoroughly with water. (If coffee contained cream and any greasy stain remains, follow procedures to Remove Milk and Cream.)

