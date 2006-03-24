How to Remove Coffee Stains

Burlap, Silk and Wool
Follow these steps to remove coffee stains from Burlap, Silk and Wool:
- Blot up excess.
- Sponge the stain with water.
- Apply a wet spotter and a few drops of white vinegar.
- Cover with an absorbent pad dampened with the wet spotter. Let it stand as long as any stain is being lifted.
- Change the pad as it picks up the stain.
- Keep the stain and pad moist with the wet spotter and vinegar.
- Flush with water.
- Repeat until no more stain is being removed.
If any stain remains:
- Apply rubbing alcohol to the stain and cover with an absorbent pad dampened with alcohol.
- Let it stand as long as it is picking up stain, changing the pad as it does.
- Keep the stain and pad moist with alcohol.
- Flush with water.
For a stubborn or old stain:
- Try using an enzyme presoak (follow directions on label).
- Cover with a clean pad dipped in the solution and squeezed almost dry.
- Let it stand for at least 30 minutes.
- Add more solution as needed to keep the area warm and moist, but do not allow the wet area to spread.
- When the stain is lifted, flush thoroughly with water. (If coffee contained cream and any greasy stain remains, follow procedures to Remove Milk and Cream.)