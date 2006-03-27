Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
NEXT PAGE  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Stain Removal

How to Remove Cooking Grease and Auto Grease Stains

by Editors of Consumer Guide
Whether cooking or working on your car, grease can ruin an outfit.
Whether cooking or working on your car, grease can ruin an outfit.
Paul S. Howell/Getty Images

G­reasy, oily stains are often the most difficult to get ou­t of clothing and other mat­erials. Use these tips, tools like wet or dry spotters, and techniques to make stain removal easy and get rid of those stubborn marks once and for all.

Whether you're working in the garage or at the stove, keep these tips handy so you'll be prepared to remove these tough greasy, oily stains.

Advertisement

After you identify the affected material, follow the steps on each page to remove the stain:

  • Non-washable fibers such as Acetate, Carpet/Synthetic, Carpet/Wool, Rayon, Silk, Triacetate and Wool
  • Washable fibers such as Acrylic Fabric, Cotton, Linen, Modacrylic, Olefin, Polyester and Spandex
  • Household surfaces such as Acrylic Plastic, Aluminum, Asphalt Bamboo, Cane, Ceramic, Glass/Tile, Cork, Glass, Linoleum, Paint/Flat, Paint/Gloss, Pewter, Plexiglas, Polyurethane, Porcelain Dishes, Stainless Steel, Vinyl Clothing, Vinyl Tile and Vinyl Wallcovering
  • Stone surfaces such as Bluestone, Brick, Concrete, Flagstone, Granite, Limestone, Masonry Tile, Sandstone, Slate and Terrazzo
  • Leather
  • Marble
  • Silver
  • Suede
  • Wallpaper
  • Wood

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

10 Most Infamous Stains in History

Is stainless steel really impossible to stain?

How to Remove Stains from White Clothing

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement