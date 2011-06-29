Home & Garden
Stain Removal

How to Remove Hair Dye from Wood

By: HowStuffWorks.com Contributors  |  Updated: Apr 27, 2021

Whether you are dying your own head of hair or that of your dog's, you know that it can often become a messy job, no matter what precautions you may take. There are many wood surfaces throughout the country that have splattered walls, ceilings and floors because of this slip up. However, there's no reason to fear. If you get to the stain quickly, you can scrub it right out of the wood. Read the tips listed below and learn about how you can remove hair dye from wood.

  • Vinegar and baking soda Make a paste with equal parts of vinegar and baking soda. Put some paste on a clean cloth, and rub it on the stain until the stain disappears from the wood. After the dye is out, wipe the area with warm water [source: Martha Stewart].
  • Baking soda, detergent and water Make a solution of 1 tablespoon of baking soda, 1 tablespoon of liquid dishwashing detergent and two cups of warm water. Rub at the stain with a clean cloth drenched in the solution until the stain disappears [source: Good Housekeeping].
  • Baking soda and hydrogen peroxide For really stubborn hair-dye stains, make a paste of equal parts baking soda and hydrogen peroxide. Rub the paste onto the stain using a dry cloth. Before applying this mixture to the stain, try it on a hidden part of the wood. Hydrogen peroxide can change the color of your wood and leave a more unsightly stain than the one you are trying to get out, so test the mixture before using it [source: Good Housekeeping]. //]]]]> ]]>

Originally Published: Jun 29, 2011

Remove Hair Dye FAQ

How do you get hair dye off wood surfaces?
There are three ways to lift hair dye stains from surfaces, especially those made of wood. The first one is by using vinegar and baking soda. The other two are using baking soda, detergent and water or using baking soda and hydrogen peroxide.
How do you get hair dye off white cabinets?
The best way to get hair dye off a surface is to wipe it off as quickly as possible. If it’s already left a stain, dampen a cloth in an acetone nail polish remover, then rub it on the stain in a circular motion. Wipe the remover off the white cabinet with a rag dampened with water. Repeat as necessary.
How do you prevent hair dye from staining?
The best way to prevent hair dye from staining surfaces is by taking precautions. Before you start using hair dye, cut open garbage bags and lay them on the floor, securing them in place using painter’s tape.
Do baking soda and dish soap remove hair dye?
Using baking soda and dishwashing detergent is an effective method of removing hair dye stains off wooden surfaces. Make a solution with one tablespoon of each and two cups of warm water. Now, rub at the stain with a cloth drenched in the solution. The dishwashing soap's harsh detergents should help strip the color.
Can vinegar remove hair dye?
Since vinegar is acidic, it helps remove hair dye stains. Make a paste with equal parts vinegar and baking soda. Take some paste on a clean cloth and rub it on the stain. Once it has removed the stain, wipe the area with warm water.
Citation