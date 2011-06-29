How to Remove Hair Dye from Wood

Whether you are dying your own head of hair or that of your dog's, you know that it can often become a messy job, no matter what precautions you may take. There are many wood surfaces throughout the country that have splattered walls, ceilings and floors because of this slip up. However, there's no reason to fear. If you get to the stain quickly, you can scrub it right out of the wood. Read the tips listed below and learn about how you can remove hair dye from wood.
- Vinegar and baking soda Make a paste with equal parts of vinegar and baking soda. Put some paste on a clean cloth, and rub it on the stain until the stain disappears from the wood. After the dye is out, wipe the area with warm water [source: Martha Stewart].
- Baking soda, detergent and water Make a solution of 1 tablespoon of baking soda, 1 tablespoon of liquid dishwashing detergent and two cups of warm water. Rub at the stain with a clean cloth drenched in the solution until the stain disappears [source: Good Housekeeping].
- Baking soda and hydrogen peroxide For really stubborn hair-dye stains, make a paste of equal parts baking soda and hydrogen peroxide. Rub the paste onto the stain using a dry cloth. Before applying this mixture to the stain, try it on a hidden part of the wood. Hydrogen peroxide can change the color of your wood and leave a more unsightly stain than the one you are trying to get out, so test the mixture before using it [source: Good Housekeeping]. //]]]]> ]]>
Originally Published: Jun 29, 2011