How to Remove Cologne and Perfume Spots

Cologne and perfume set a romantic mood, as long as they're not spilled on your shirt sleeve. These stain removal tips on cleaning out scents make a lot of sense.

Remove Cologne and Perfume Spots From:

Cologne, Acetate, Fiberglass, Rayon,

Silk, Triacetate

Flush (the method of applying stain remover to loosen staining materials and residue from stain removers) the stain with water, then add a few drops of glycerine. Rinse well with water. If some stain remains, cautiously try a diluted solution of white vinegar. Make sure you work the stain outward from the center to avoid leaving a ring. Flush with water to remove the vinegar and allow to dry.

Remove Cologne and Perfume Spots From:

Acrylic Fabric, Burlap, Carpet/Synthetic, Carpet/Wool, Cotton, Linen,

Modacrylic, Nylon, Olefin, Polyester, Rope, Spandex, Wool

Sponge (the method of using light strokes with a dampened pad working outward from the center of the stain) the stain with water. Apply a wet spotter and cover with an absorbent pad dampened with the wet spotter. Let it stand as long as any stain is being removed. Change the pad as it picks up the stain. Keep the stain and pad moist with the wet spotter. Flush well with water. Repeat until no more stain is being lifted. If any stain remains, apply rubbing alcohol (do not use this on acrylic or modacrylic) to the stain and cover it with an absorbent pad dampened with alcohol. Let it stand as long as any stain is being lifted. Change the pad as it picks up the stain. Keep the stain and pad moist with alcohol. Flush well with water and allow to dry.

Remove Cologne and Perfume Spots From:

Acrylic Plastic, Alabaster, Asphalt, Ceramic Glass/Tile, Cork,

Glass, Gold, lvory, Jade, Linoleum Marble, Paint/Flat,

Paint/Gloss, Plexiglas, Polyurethane, Stainless Steel,

Vinyl Clothing, Vinyl Tile, Vinyl Wallcovering

Wash spill with a solution of warm sudsy water. Rinse well and wipe dry with a clean cloth.

Remove Cologne and Perfume Spots From:

Bluestone, Brick, Concrete, Flagstone, Granite,

Limestone, Masonry Tile, Sandstone,

Slate, Terrazzo

Wash stained area with a solution of washing soda or detergent and water. Use a cloth or gentle brush to scrub. Rinse thoroughly and allow to dry.

Remove Cologne and Perfume Spots From:

Leather, Suede

Gently blot excess. Mix a solution of mild soap in lukewarm water. Swish to create a great volume of suds. Apply only the foam with a sponge. Wipe with a clean dry cloth. If an oily stain remains, powder the stain with an absorbent, such as cornmeal. Give it plenty of time to work. Gently brush (the method of using a stiff-bristled brush to gently remove dried stains and spots) it out. Repeat if necessary. On leather only, follow with Tannery Vintage Leather Cleaner & Conditioner or Fiebings Saddle Soap to condition the leather.

Remove Cologne and Perfume Spots From:

Wallpaper

Cologne often permanently stains paper, so treat the stain immediately. Carefully wipe with a sponge dipped in clear warm water and wrung out until damp. Strokes should be overlapped to prevent streaking. Gently pat dry with a clean cloth.

Remove Cologne and Perfume Spots From:

Wood

Rub the stain with a little denatured alcohol, immediately if possible. Follow this with a liberal application of boiled linseed oil. If the stain persists, leave some oil on the surface for 24 hours, then wipe with a clean soft cloth and polish or wax as usual.

You enjoy perfume and cologne because you smell it, not because you see it. These tips will keep you from making a stink about cologne and perfume spills.

