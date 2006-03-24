How to Remove Nail Polish Stains

Immediately scrape (the method of using a scraping tool to gently lift off excess solid or caked-on stains) any excess with a dull knife or spatula.

Apply a dry spotter to the stain and cover with an absorbent pad dampened with dry spotter.

Let it stand as long as any stain is being removed. Keep the pad and stain moist.

Flush (the method of applying stain remover to loosen staining materials and residue from stain removers) with a dry-cleaning solvent such asor Afta Cleaning Fluid.