How to Remove Nail Polish Stains

Non-washable Fibers
Follow these steps to remove nail polish stains from non-washable fibers like Acetate, Fiberglass, Rayon, Silk, Triacetate or Wool:
- Immediately scrape (the method of using a scraping tool to gently lift off excess solid or caked-on stains) any excess with a dull knife or spatula.
- Apply a dry spotter to the stain and cover with an absorbent pad dampened with dry spotter.
- Let it stand as long as any stain is being removed. Keep the pad and stain moist.
- Flush (the method of applying stain remover to loosen staining materials and residue from stain removers) with a dry-cleaning solvent such asor Afta Cleaning Fluid.
- Allow to dry.