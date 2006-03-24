Home & Garden
How to Remove Nail Polish Stains

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Non-washable Fibers

Follow these steps to remove nail polish stains from non-washable fibers like Acetate, Fiberglass, Rayon, Silk, Triacetate or Wool:

  • Immediately scrape (the method of using a scraping tool to gently lift off excess solid or caked-on stains) any excess with a dull knife or spatula.
  • Apply a dry spotter to the stain and cover with an absorbent pad dampened with dry spotter.
  • Let it stand as long as any stain is being removed. Keep the pad and stain moist.
  • Flush (the method of applying stain remover to loosen staining materials and residue from stain removers) with a dry-cleaning solvent such asor Afta Cleaning Fluid.
  • Allow to dry.

