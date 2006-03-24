How to Remove Nail Polish Stains

Carefully scrape excess with a dull knife or spatula. Mix a solution of mild soap in lukewarm water.

Swish to create a great volume of suds.

Apply only the foam with a sponge, but avoid spreading the stain.

Dry with a clean cloth.

If the polish has hardened, try gently rubbing an artgum eraser across it.

As a last resort, cautiously file the area with an emery board or a piece of very fine (grade 6/0-8/0) sandpaper.