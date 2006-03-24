Home & Garden
How to Remove Nail Polish Stains

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Leather and Suede

Follow ­these steps to remove nail polish stains from Leather or Suede:

  • Carefully scrape excess with a dull knife or spatula. Mix a solution of mild soap in lukewarm water.
  • Swish to create a great volume of suds.
  • Apply only the foam with a sponge, but avoid spreading the stain.
  • Dry with a clean cloth.
  • If the polish has hardened, try gently rubbing an artgum eraser across it.
  • As a last resort, cautiously file the area with an emery board or a piece of very fine (grade 6/0-8/0) sandpaper.
  • As a thin layer of hide is removed, work carefully.

