How to Remove Nail Polish Stains

Nail polish is a really frustrating substance to remove once it has stained your clothing or a surface in your house. But if you have a few common household items at hand (like a wet or dry spotter), and know what you're doing, you can usually find a way to work them out.
Stains from fingernail polish require a hands-on approach. For every surface you need to clean, here are some proven stain removal methods to get rid of nail polish for good:
Advertisement
- Non-washable fibers like Acetate, Fiberglass, Rayon, Silk, Triacetate, Wool
- Washable Fibers like Acrylic Fabric, Burlap Cotton, Linen, Modacrylic, Nylon, Olefin, Polyester, Rope, Spandex
- Soft surfaces like such as Acrylic Plastic, Asphalt, Cork, Linoleum, Plexiglas, Polyurethane, Vinyl Clothing, Vinyl Tile, Vinyl Wallcovering
- Stone surfaces such as Alabaster and Marble
- Metal surfaces such as Aluminum, lron, Stainless Steel, Tin
- Bamboo and Cane
- Flooring such as Bluestone, Brick, Concrete, Flagstone, Granite, Limestone, Masonry Tile, Sandstone, Slate, Terrazzo
- Carpet
- Delicate surfaces like Ceramic, Glass/Tile, Enamel, Glass, Gold, Platinum, Porcelain, Rhinestones, Silver
- Grout
- Jade, Opal and Pearls
- Leather and suede
- Paint