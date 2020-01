Follow these steps to remove nail polish stains from Flat Paint or Gloss Paint:

Wipe away the excess, being careful not to spread the polish.

Wipe the stain with a cloth dipped in 1/3 quart warm sudsy water to which 1 teaspoon borax has been added.

Rinse with clear water and dry thoroughly.

