How to Remove Oil-Base Paint Stains

Non-washable Fibers
Follow these steps to remove oil-base paint stains from Acetate, Burlap, Fiberglass, Rayon, Rope, Silk, Triacetate, or Wool:
- Gently scrape (the method of using a dull tool to gently lift off excess solid or caked-on stains) to remove the excess paint and sponge (the method of using a dampened pad to apply light strokes, moving outward from the center of the stain) the stain with a dry-cleaning solvent such as Afta Cleaning Fluid.
- Apply a dry spotter to the area and cover with an absorbent pad dampened with dry spotter. Let it stand as long as any stain is being removed.
- Change the pad as it picks up the stain. Keep both the stain and pad moist with dry spotter.
- Flush (the method of applying stain remover to loosen staining material and residue from stain removers) with the dry-cleaning solvent and allow to dry.
- If stain persists, sponge with water and apply a wet spotter and a few drops of ammonia. (Do not use ammonia on wool or silk.)
- Cover stain with an absorbent pad moistened with wet spotter. Let it stand as long as any stain is being removed.
- Change the pad as it picks up the stain. Keep both the pad and stain moist with wet spotter and ammonia.
- Flush well with water and repeat as necessary.
