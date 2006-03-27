How to Remove Oil-Base Paint Stains

Gently scrape (the method of using a dull tool to gently lift off excess solid or caked-on stains) to remove the excess paint and sponge (the method of using a dampened pad to apply light strokes, moving outward from the center of the stain) the stain with a dry-cleaning solvent such as Afta Cleaning Fluid.

Apply a dry spotter to the area and cover with an absorbent pad dampened with dry spotter. Let it stand as long as any stain is being removed.

Change the pad as it picks up the stain. Keep both the stain and pad moist with dry spotter.

Flush (the method of applying stain remover to loosen staining material and residue from stain removers) with the dry-cleaning solvent and allow to dry.

If stain persists, sponge with water and apply a wet spotter and a few drops of ammonia. (Do not use ammonia on wool or silk.)

Cover stain with an absorbent pad moistened with wet spotter. Let it stand as long as any stain is being removed.

Change the pad as it picks up the stain. Keep both the pad and stain moist with wet spotter and ammonia.