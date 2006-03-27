How to Remove Oil-Base Paint Stains

Carpet
Follow these steps to remove oil-base paint stains from carpet:
- Gently dab at the stain with a cloth dipped in the solvent indicated on the paint container label or use turpentine. Do not soak the stain, as the solvent will damage the rubber backing and pad.
- Continue to wipe with a clean, solvent-dampened cloth as long as the stain is picked up.
- Sponge with water and wash with a concentrated liquid carpet shampoo.
- Sponge the area with water, blot excess liquid, and allow it to dry thoroughly.
