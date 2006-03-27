Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Stain Removal

How to Remove Oil-Base Paint Stains

by the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

Carpet

Follow these steps to remove oil-base paint stains from carpet:

  • Gently dab at the stain with a cloth dipped in the solvent indicated on the paint container label or use turpentine. Do not soak the stain, as the solvent will damage the rubber backing and pad.
  • Continue to wipe with a clean, solvent-dampened cloth as long as the stain is picked up.
  • Sponge with water and wash with a concentrated liquid carpet shampoo.
  • Sponge the area with water, blot excess liquid, and allow it to dry thoroughly.

­

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

10 Most Infamous Stains in History

Is stainless steel really impossible to stain?

How to Remove Stains from White Clothing

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement