How to Remove Oil-Base Paint Stains

Gently scrape to remove the excess.

Mix a solution of mild soap in lukewarm water. Swish to create a great volume of suds.

Apply only the foam with a sponge. Wipe with a clean dry cloth.

If any stain remains, try rubbing with cleaners such as Tannery Vintage Leather Cleaner & Conditioner into the spot with a clean soft cloth. Allow it to dry.

If stain persists, test a dry-cleaning solvent on an inconspicuous place. If safe to use, gingerly apply to the stained area, and allow it to dry.