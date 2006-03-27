Home & Garden
How to Remove Oil-Base Paint Stains

by the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

Leather or Suede

Follow these steps to remove oil-base paint stains from leather or suede:

  • Gently scrape to remove the excess.
  • Mix a solution of mild soap in lukewarm water. Swish to create a great volume of suds.
  • Apply only the foam with a sponge. Wipe with a clean dry cloth.
  • If any stain remains, try rubbing with cleaners such as Tannery Vintage Leather Cleaner & Conditioner into the spot with a clean soft cloth. Allow it to dry.
  • If stain persists, test a dry-cleaning solvent on an inconspicuous place. If safe to use, gingerly apply to the stained area, and allow it to dry.
  • On leather only, follow with cleaners such as Tannery Vintage Leather Cleaner & Conditioner or Fiebing's Saddle Soap.

