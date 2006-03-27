Home & Garden
How to Remove Oil-Base Paint Stains

by the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

Flooring

Follow these steps to remove oil-base paint stains from Asphalt, Cork, Linoleum, Vinyl Tile:

  • Wipe immediately with a damp cloth.
  • Cover the stain with a rubbing alcohol compress and let it remain in place for a few minutes. Then wipe the area with a cloth moistened with ammonia. (Do not use ammonia on linoleum or vinyl floor tile.)
  • If stain persists, try rubbing very gently with superfine steel wool dipped in liquid wax.
  • Wash the area with warm soapy water, rinse, then wax when dry.

