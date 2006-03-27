How to Remove Oil-Base Paint Stains

Flooring
Follow these steps to remove oil-base paint stains from Asphalt, Cork, Linoleum, Vinyl Tile:
- Wipe immediately with a damp cloth.
- Cover the stain with a rubbing alcohol compress and let it remain in place for a few minutes. Then wipe the area with a cloth moistened with ammonia. (Do not use ammonia on linoleum or vinyl floor tile.)
- If stain persists, try rubbing very gently with superfine steel wool dipped in liquid wax.
- Wash the area with warm soapy water, rinse, then wax when dry.
