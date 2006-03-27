Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
NEXT PAGE  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Stain Removal

How to Remove Oil-Base Paint Stains

by the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.
Ian Mckinnell/Photographer's Choice/Getty Images

­Painting is a quick and easy way to update a roo­m. Follow these stain removal tips to make sure your household surfaces don't become innocent victims of your home-improvement efforts.

The first step in removing paint stains is to identify the stained material.­­­

Advertisement

­Below are the most common types of materials that can become paint-stained, with steps on how to remove oil-base paint from each:

­­

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

10 Most Infamous Stains in History

Is stainless steel really impossible to stain?

How to Remove Stains from White Clothing

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement