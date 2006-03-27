How to Remove Oil-Base Paint Stains

Ian Mckinnell/Photographer's Choice/Getty Images

­Painting is a quick and easy way to update a roo­m. Follow these stain removal tips to make sure your household surfaces don't become innocent victims of your home-improvement efforts.

The first step in removing paint stains is to identify the stained material.­­­

Advertisement

­Below are the most common types of materials that can become paint-stained, with steps on how to remove oil-base paint from each:

­­