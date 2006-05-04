How to Repair a Washing Machine

Keep it Simple: Sometimes the Easiest Answer is the Right One

If these simple operating checks don't fix the problem, it's time to get up close and personal with your machine. Jupiterimages/ Thinkstock

As we mentioned, washing machines are complex, but there are some simple steps you can take to diagnose common washer problems.

Is the washer receiving power? The first line of defense for any electrical repair is the sincere hope that it's as simple as a loose plug, damaged cord or malfunctioning wall outlet. If all of these check out, it could be a blown fuse or circuit breaker. Either of these can still be a pretty simple fix. But if the machine is receiving power and still not operating, then it's probably time to get to know your washing machine on a deeper level.

After checking for power, the next thing to look at is the water supply. Knobs may get turned inadvertently or hoses could become kinked, so a quick inspection of these parts may yield an answer. Make sure that both water faucets are turned on and that all hoses are properly extended, without kinks. If the washer has a water-saver button, make sure the button is depressed.

If it's not a power or water source issue, the next logical problem may be that the washing machine is not working properly because it needs to be cleaned. In the next section, we'll discuss how to keep dirty clothes from creating a dirty washer.