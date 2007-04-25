How to Repair Kitchen Equipment

Make Brass, Silver, and Copper Cleaner
Brass cleaner, silver cleaner, and copper cleaner -- this inexpensive mixture does the job for all of them.
Equipment:
- Measuring cup
- Measuring spoons
- Mixing spoon
- Mixing bowl
- Small saucepan
- Small jar with lid
Ingredients:
- Water
- Salt
- Oxalic acid
- Powdered pumice
- Turpentine
- Lard
- Tincture of green soap
Note: Buy tincture of green soap at a pharmacy; buy oxalic acid at a hardware store.
Yield: 3/4 to 1 cup
To 1/2 cup of hot tap water, add 1 teaspoon of salt and 1/2 tablespoon of oxalic acid. Stir to dissolve and pour the solution into a mixing bowl.
Caution: Oxalic acid is poisonous. Handle it carefully, and wash measuring and mixing containers thoroughly before using them again.
Add 1 cup of powdered pumice to the solution and stir until smooth; add 1/2 teaspoon of turpentine and stir again. Melt 2 tablespoons of lard in a small saucepan and add it to the mixture with 2 tablespoons tincture of green soap. Beat briskly by hand to mix the oils into the paste completely. Spoon the cream into a small jar.
To use the cleaner, apply it with a clean cloth or sponge and rub gently; rinse with hot water and polish dry.
