How to Repair Kitchen Equipment

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Make Brass, Silver, and Copper Cleaner

Brass cleaner, silver cleaner, and copper cleaner -- this inexpensive mixture does the job for all of them.

Equipment:

  • Measuring cup
  • Measuring spoons
  • Mixing spoon
  • Mixing bowl­
  • Small saucepan
  • Small jar with lid

Ingredients:

  • Water
  • Salt
  • Oxalic acid
  • Powdered pumice
  • Turpentine
  • Lard
  • Tincture of green soap

Note: Buy tincture of green soap at a pharmacy; buy oxalic acid at a hardware store.

Yield: 3/4 to 1 cup

To 1/2 cup of hot tap water, add 1 teaspoon of salt and 1/2 tablespoon of oxalic acid. Stir to dissolve and pour the solution into a mixing bowl.

Caution: Oxalic acid is poisonous. Handle it carefully, and wash measuring and mixing containers thoroughly before using them again.

Add 1 cup of powdered pumice to the solution and stir until smooth; add 1/2 teaspoon of turpentine and stir again. Melt 2 tablespoons of lard in a small saucepan and add it to the mixture with 2 tablespoons tincture of green soap. Beat briskly by hand to mix the oils into the paste completely. Spoon the cream into a small jar.

To use the cleaner, apply it with a clean cloth or sponge and rub gently; rinse with hot water and polish dry.

In our final section, you will learn how to make your own pot holders.

For more information on do-it-yourself kitchen improvement projects, try the following links:

