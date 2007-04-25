How to Repair Kitchen Equipment

Brass cleaner, silver cleaner, and copper cleaner -- this inexpensive mixture does the job for all of them.

Equipment:

Measuring cup

Measuring spoons

Mixing spoon

Mixing bowl­

Small saucepan

Small jar with lid

Ingredients:

Water

Salt

Oxalic acid

Powdered pumice

Turpentine

Lard

Tincture of green soap

Note: Buy tincture of green soap at a pharmacy; buy oxalic acid at a hardware store.

Yield: 3/4 to 1 cup

To 1/2 cup of hot tap water, add 1 teaspoon of salt and 1/2 tablespoon of oxalic acid. Stir to dissolve and pour the solution into a mixing bowl.

Caution: Oxalic acid is poisonous. Handle it carefully, and wash measuring and mixing containers thoroughly before using them again.

Add 1 cup of powdered pumice to the solution and stir until smooth; add 1/2 teaspoon of turpentine and stir again. Melt 2 tablespoons of lard in a small saucepan and add it to the mixture with 2 tablespoons tincture of green soap. Beat briskly by hand to mix the oils into the paste completely. Spoon the cream into a small jar.

To use the cleaner, apply it with a clean cloth or sponge and rub gently; rinse with hot water and polish dry.

