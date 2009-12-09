How Induction Cooktops Work

Here are some important tips to mull over before you buy an induction cooktop.

Tips:

Try before you buy. Find a store that carries induction cooktops and ask for a demonstration. Still unsure? Some manufacturers offer cooktops that have induction elements alongside radiant elements, or you can test drive the technology with a portable unit for less than $200.

Buy a model designed specifically for home use. Induction cooktops were originally designed for use in industrial and restaurant kitchens.

Know what you're getting into. Installation is easiest during new home construction. If you're replacing a stove or remodeling an existing kitchen, be sure that your wiring, voltage and amperage can handle the load (something in the range of 208/240 volts with breakers up to 50 amperes).

Ask an electrician. Older wiring can be dangerous if overloaded. Power grids fluctuate, and even modern wiring doesn't necessarily put out its rated voltage. Improper installation can also interfere with radio or television reception. An experienced electrician can help you avoid constantly tripping your breakers -- or worse.

Now let's get wrap things up by dishing out some induction cooktop features to ask your appliance seller about.

Common:

True simmer heat levels

Keep-warm setting

Pan detector

Pan suitability detector

Pan size adaptation

Residual-heat indicators

Child safety lock

Hot surface light

Less common:

Overflow detection

Anti-overheating limiter that disables temperatures above 575 degrees Fahrenheit, so oil and other flammables can't get hot enough to catch fire

Power Boost mode

Zoneless cooktops that allow you to cook anywhere on the cooktop and can accept and "remember" any size or shape of cookware [source: Creighton

Special cooking accessories, such as grills, griddles, wok rings and simmer plates

Voltage and connection problem indicators

Sabbath/Shabbat mode, which is a setting that temporarily disables automatic shutoff, allowing Jews observing the Sabbath to continue to use the oven

Induction Cooktop Misconceptions Your cookware has to conduct electricity. This is an understandable misconception because we associate induction with electrical current, but magnetic iron content is the key, not conductivity.

They turn off when cookware is briefly removed. Most induction elements go into standby mode for 30 seconds to two minutes, but they keep power levels the same so your pan will reheat the moment you put it down.

It's just a fad. Patents for induction cooktops have been on file since the early 1970s [source: FreePatentsOnline ]. Popularity has risen in the past few years, and today, every major appliance manufacturer in American lists at least one model [source: Creighton ].

