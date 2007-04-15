Italian bugloss is a regrettably ponderous common name for Anchusa azurea, a member of the forget-me-not family. The genus refers to anchusin, a chemical used for a brilliant-red coloring (derived from plant relatives), and azurea, of course, refers to the clear, lovely blue of the flowers.

Description of Italian bugloss: The blossoms are a brilliant true blue and belong in every garden, flowering in June. Ease of care: Easy.

Growing Italian bugloss: Bugloss is easy to grow, needing at least a 4-inch depth of well-drained, reasonably fertile garden soil in full sun; however, it will tolerate partial shade. Since plants sometimes reach 4 feet of rangy growth, it is often necessary to stake them. Young plants bloom with more exuberance than old ones.

Propagating Italian bugloss: By division or by seed.

Uses for Italian bugloss: These plants are quite beautiful in large clumps or in a border.

Italian bugloss related varieties: Little John has deep blue flowers on 18-inch stems; Loddon Royalist blooms with purple-blue flowers; and Royal Blue bears intense blue flowers on plants up to 3 feet high.

Scientific name for Italian bugloss: Anchusa azurea

