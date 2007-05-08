Jade plant is also known as Chinese rubber plant -- both names which have been inspired by its deep green color rather than its actual origin.

In spite of its name, the Chinese rubber plant comes from southern Africa. It is a many-branched, thick-stemmed succulent with fleshy, spoon-shaped, jade-green leaves that are edged in red in full sun. There are also variegated clones with white to pink striping. Mature plants flower in winter with clusters of pink to white, star-shaped blooms.

The jade plant will survive under very adverse conditions, but its strong upright stems will become weak and weepy in poor light.

Jade Plant Quick Facts

Scientific Name: Crassula argentea (Crassula portulacea)

Common Names: Jade Plant, Chinese Rubber Plant

Light Requirement for Jade Plant: Bright Light to Full Sun

Water Requirement for Jade Plant: Drench, Let Dry

Humidity for Jade Plant Average Home

Temperature for Jade Plant: House to Cool

Fertilizer for Jade Plant: Balanced

Potting Mix for Jade Plant: Cactus

Propagation of Jade Plant: Leaf Cuttings, Stem Cuttings

Decorative Use for Jade Plant: Floor, Table

Care Rating for Jade Plant: Very Easy

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho's Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He's the winner of the Perennial Plant Association's 2006 Garden Media Award.