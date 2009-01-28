Top 5 Annuals for the Southeast

­If you're wondering what annuals will thrive best in the Southeastern region of the United States, you've come to the right place. Not only will this article shed some light on the topic, but it will also help point you in the direction of great research tools.

Annuals are plants that have a flowering lifespan of one season. As you read on, you'll learn discover which five plants have proven popular in the states of the Southeast. Some people claim that the Southeast comprises only the states below Virginia that border the Atlantic Ocean. Other peopl­e say the Southeast can also include Alabama and a few more inland states from the Eastern seaside.

For the purposes of this article, we'll concentrate on three Southeastern states -- Georgia, Florida and South Carolina. From there, we can assume that whatever flowers are recommended for these three states will be a good indicator of what will work in the general region of the Southeast -- however it is divided. Taking that approach, the top five flowers we'll discuss are marigolds, pansies, petunias, vincas and zinnias.

If you have heard much about flowers or gardens in general, you may have heard about or seen maps of different zones found in the United States. A zone in the field of landscaping and horticulture refers to the overall temperature of an area, marking the annual lows. This zone map helps you match a plant to a specific region. The zones for the United States range from three to 10, with three only appearing at the coldest parts of the North near Canada and 10 showing in some parts of places like Florida, Texas and California. Our Southeastern region includes zones eight, nine and 10 [source: Pondkoi].