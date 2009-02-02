Top 5 Perennials for the South

­Perennials are flowers that come back year after year, as opposed to annuals that only last for one season. Though their blooms will not be as extended and enduring as annuals, perennials are an economical and practical choice because they do not have to be replanted yearly. Because perennials do not flower all the time, you must take extra car­e to plan the overall look of your garden by considering the foliage, or non-flowering, aspects of the perennials you choose.

The South has quite a variety of terrain and climates, spanning from New Mexico to the Carolinas. Though it is safe to assume the South is generally warm and can sustain more plants during the winter months, there are different soils and humidity to consider when selecting planting materials for your garden.

Of course, there are numerous perennials you can grow in the South. In this article, we'll take a look at five of the most popular perennials of the South.