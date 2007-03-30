Home & Garden
Mustard

by the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.
Mustard plants are grown commercially but also grow wild. See more pictures of mustard and mustard recipes.
Mustard plants are grown both for their pungent seeds and the flavorful and nutrient-rich greens that top the plants. Mustard seed is often ground and mixed with vinegar, water, and other ingredients to produce the popular condiment of the same name. Mustard greens are a staple of Southern cooking in the United States.

Mustard is an annual with a rosette of large light to dark green crinkled leaves that grow up to 3 feet in length.

Common Names: Mustard

Scientific Name: Brassica juncea

Hardiness: Tender (may not survive first frost)

In the next section, you'll learn how to grow mustard.

Want more information about mustard? Try:

