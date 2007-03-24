It's hard to imagine a salad or a sandwich without lettuce. With so many diverse varieties to choose from, there's a lettuce for every taste. Lettuce is also an ingredient in many delicious vegetable recipes. In this article, we'll talk about growing lettuce, the types of lettuce, selecting lettuce and the health benefits of lettuce.







Lettuce is a hardy, fast-growing annual vegetable with either loose or compact leaves. Leaf color ranges from light green through reddish brown. When it bolts, or goes to seed, the flower stalks are 2 to 3 feet tall, with small, yellowish flowers on the stalk. The lettuce most commonly found in supermarkets (iceberg, or crisphead, lettuce) is the most difficult to grow in the home vegetable garden . Butterhead lettuces, which have loose heads and delicate crunchy leaves, are easier to grow. Cos, or romaine, lettuce forms a loose, long head and is between a butterhead and leaf lettuce in flavor. Leaf lettuce is delightfully easy to grow, grows fast, and provides bulk and color to salads.

Common Name:

Lettuce



Scientific Name:

Lactuca sativa



Hardiness:

Very Hardy (will survive first frost)





