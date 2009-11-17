5 Tips for Settling In to a New Town

If you're fortunate, your new neighbors will have already greeted you as you moved in or shortly thereafter. But perhaps you moved in during summer vacation or the middle of the holidays, and you haven't had time to meet anyone. A fun way to get to know the other residents on your street is by having a housewarming party. And you don't have to limit the guest list to your neighborhood. Invite some people from your workplace and some of the parents you've met at your kids' schools. People often feel obligated to bring something to a housewarming. If you want to avoid having your guests spend money on unnecessary gifts, ask that they each bring a card listing three favorite things to do or places to go in your community. You'll learn more about your new town and your new friends all at the same time.

Related HowStuffWorks Articles