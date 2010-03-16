10 Things First-time Homebuyers Want, but Don't Need

Everyone loves a roaring fire for the holidays, but what do you do with dead space the rest of the year? A fireplace can also be a dangerous indulgence if you don't get it professionally cleaned regularly. Oh, and it's a big air polluter, too.

If you're thinking a fireplace will keep you toasty warm and safe when the power goes out on a cold day, consider the fact that most of the heat from burning fireplace logs, more than 80 percent, goes up the chimney and not into your room [source: Progress Energy].

