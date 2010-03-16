Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Real Estate
  4. First-time Home Buying

10 Things First-time Homebuyers Want, but Don't Need

by Sara Elliott
8

A Fireplace

Everyone loves a roaring fire for the holidays, but what do you do with dead space the rest of the year? A fireplace can also be a dangerous indulgence if you don't get it professionally cleaned regularly. Oh, and it's a big air polluter, too.

If you're thinking a fireplace will keep you toasty warm and safe when the power goes out on a cold day, consider the fact that most of the heat from burning fireplace logs, more than 80 percent, goes up the chimney and not into your room [source: Progress Energy].

Advertisement

Get Pre-approved for a Home Loan

If you're serious about shopping for a house, go the extra step of getting pre-approved for a home loan first. Having pre-approval will show sellers that you're serious, and the process of locking one in will help you address any problems sooner rather than later.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

10 Things to Consider Before Buying Your First Home

How the First-time Homebuyer Tax Credit Worked

5 Helpful First-time Homebuyer Programs

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement