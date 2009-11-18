10 Tips for Hiring a Professional Mover

Moving scams are pretty rampant, and you want to be sure the company you work with is legit. So, check up on it. Pay a visit to the company to see whether it seems like it's on the up and up. Are the trucks labeled clearly? It's not good if they're not. You can search for the company's motor carrier license information on the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration SaferSys Web site. Plug in the DOT number the company gave you to see if everything looks correct. For example, the address you got from the company should match the address on the SaferSys Web site. If you're moving to a different state, the moving company should be authorized for interstate moving. There should also be a check next to household goods. For more information, check out Movingscam.com.

