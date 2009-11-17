Home & Garden
  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Real Estate
  4. Moving Tips

10 Tips for Managing a Moving Sale

by Katherine Neer
10

Invite a Few Friends to Help

Sometimes it's difficult to look at our own things with an objective eye. One way to solve this problem is to invite a few close friends to help you. They'll know you well enough to understand that there's no way you're going to part with your decorative tin collection. But they'll also know you well enough to realize all those fitness gadgets you have shoved under beds and tucked into closets will never replace your love of the gym. With your friends' help, you'll be able to sort through your stuff with an objective eye. The process will be a lot quicker, too.

