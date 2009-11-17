10 Tips for Managing a Moving Sale

When you go shopping, do you want to walk into a giant warehouse with a mass of unorganized items? Probably not. Think about it -- how would you find what you're looking for? Take a hint from the big department stores, and organize your stuff as they would. Group everything by room or category. If you have the space, do a little staging. Put the baker's rack by the big freezer, and set up a table filled with kitchen gadgets, cookbooks and countertop appliances nearby. Group all the exercise equipment together along with those roller blades and your old skis. And if you have time, sort books, CDs and DVDs by genre. It will make it easier for a shopper to leave with several items instead of just one.