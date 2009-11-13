10 Tips for Packing

Start Packing Well Ahead of Time
Don't wait until the week before you move to start packing your things. If you're like most people, then there are some items you can pack even a couple of months before a move and not miss them. For example, pack up out-of-season clothes, holiday wares, your good china, stemware, and books you've already read and don't plan opening again in the next two months. It might be annoying to have a pile of boxes in your house for eight weeks, but it will relieve a lot of stress during those last couple of weeks before the move.